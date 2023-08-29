China's Trustar Capital to sell Moritex Corporation to Cognex

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese private-equity firm Trustar Capital said on Wednesday it plans to sell Moritex Corporation to U.S-based Cognex CGNX.O, and expects to conclude the transaction in the next few months.

In a separate statement, Cognex said it will acquire Moritex for 40 billion yen ($273.67 million), in an all-cash transaction.

Moritex develops, manufactures and sells machine vision systems such as high-spec lens and lighting for industrial use, and medical and cosmetic equipment.

($1 = 146.1600 yen)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

