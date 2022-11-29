China's treasury futures fall on rising hopes for easing in COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China's 10-year government bond futures fell on Tuesday, on rising market expectations of further relaxations in stringent COVID-19 prevention measures.

China is set to hold a news conference on COVID prevention and control measures at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT).

The 10-year government bond futures for March delivery CFTH3, the most traded contract, lost more than 0.5% before last trading down 0.45% at 99.12.

The yield of the government bond for the same tenor traded in the interbank market CN10YT=RR rose about 4.75 basis points from the previous close.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

