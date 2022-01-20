DIDI

China's transport ministry summons cargo service firms over operational issues

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published

China's transport ministry on Friday summoned four cargo service platforms including Didi Freight, the cargo division of Didi Chuxing, and Huolala over "operational irregularities", according to an announcement from the ministry.

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's transport ministry on Friday summoned four cargo service platforms including Didi Freight, the cargo division of Didi Chuxing DIDI.N, and Huolala over "operational irregularities", according to an announcement from the ministry.

It said it told them to make rectifications as there had been concerns over how they had increased membership fees and also engaged in cut-price competition.

The ministry also said it issued "reminders" to four ride-hailing firms including Didi Chuxing, Geely's GEELY.UL Caocao Mobility and Meituan 3690.HK over protecting the rights of ride-hailing drivers and ensuring stable operations over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIDI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More