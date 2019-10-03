China's Topsports expected to raise $1 bln in Hong Kong IPO -sources

By Scott Murdoch

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chinese sportswear manufacturer Topsports International Holdings Ltd 6110.HK is on course to raise $1 billion with its shares expected to price at HK$8.50 in an Hong Kong initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The final pricing guidance given to investors is toward the lower end of the HK$8.30 to HK$10.10 ($1.06 to $1.29) range disclosed ahead of the deal.

Topsports' $1 billion raising comes with the ability to exercise a so-called overallotment option, or greenshoe, which could allow the company to raise up to $1.2 billion.

Topsports had initially aimed to raise up to $1.2 billion before the overallotment was put in place, previous term sheets showed.

Topsports declined to comment. The people with knowledge of the matter declined to comment as they were not authorised to speak with media.

With the $1 billion raised, the term sheet showed Topsports would have a market capitalisation of about $6.6 billion.

Topsports has previously said it would use 45% of the capital raised to repay debt to parent Belle International Holdings Ltd, nearly 27% to repay short-term bank loans and 9.7% to invest in technology for the business.

The deal is a further test of investment sentiment in Hong Kong which has been with besieged with ongoing protests that have turned increasingly violent over the past four months.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has lost 5.09% since the protests began in mid-June, Refinitiv data showed. The index is still 0.28% higher in 2019 than the same period last year.

Topsport's offering is the second in the past fortnight after Anheuser-Busch InBev NV ABI.BR unit Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd 1876.HK raised $5 billion in early September at HK$27 a share. Its stock debuted on Monday and gained 6% during its first session. It is now trading at $29.75.

Topsports is the largest sportswear retailer in China in terms of retail sales value, with a 15.9% market share in 2018, the company said in its IPO prospectus, citing consultant Frost & Sullivan. It distributes and is a retail partner with global sportswear makers Nike Inc NKE.N and Adidas AG ADSGn.DE .

Its parent, Belle International, was privatised by Hillhouse Capital Group and CDH Investments in July 2017 in a deal worth $6.8 billion.

The IPO was sponsored by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

($1 = 7.8397 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

