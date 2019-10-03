China's Topsports expected to raise $1 bln in Hong Kong IPO -sources

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chinese sportswear manufacturer Topsports International Holdings Ltd 6110.HK is on course to raise $1 billion with its shares expected to price at HK$8.50 in an Hong Kong initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The final pricing guidance given to investors is toward the lower end of the HK$8.30 to HK$10.10 ($1.06 to $1.29) range which was disclosed ahead of the deal.

Topsports' $1 billion raising comes with the ability to exercise a so-called over allotment option, or greenshoe, which could allow the company to raise up to $1.2 billion.

