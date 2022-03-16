China's top pork processor Shuanghui apologises over food safety issues

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - Chinese pork processing giant Henan Shuanghui apologised over food safety issues reported at one of its plants, according to a statement published on its website.

Nanchang Shuanghui Food Co. Ltd, a unit of Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co 000895.SZ, said that it has suspended responsible staff and sealed pork products at issue, according to the statement late on Tuesday.

The move came after local TV in Jiangxi province, where the Nanchang unit was located, reported workers wearing dirty and smelly uniforms, while disinfection measures were loosely implemented at the hog processing plant.

Pork that fell onto the ground was put into packages without sanitary measures, and a worker used the same towel to wipe both his hands and sausages on the assembly line, according to the undercover investigation by a reporter that local TV sent to the processing plant.

Nanchang Shuanghui has traced the batch of the pork that dropped to the floor and sealed all 310 kilograms (683 lb) of the products. The company has also cleaned and disinfected working outfits for all staff, according to the statement.

It will strengthen production management and ensure product quality, the company said.

China has stepped up regulation on food safety following a series of scandals, but the problem remains a concern for consumers.

Henan Shuanghui is a unit of Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd 0288.HK, the world's largest pork processor.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

