China's top mobile carriers to launch commercial 5G on Nov 1 - TV

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's top three mobile carriers will launch commercial fifth-generation (5G) services on Nov. 1, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, pushing ahead with the adoption of technology that promises to support new features such as autonomous driving.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 6104 1763; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.