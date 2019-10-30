China's top mobile carriers to launch commercial 5G on Nov 1 - TV

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's top three mobile carriers will launch commercial fifth-generation (5G) services on Nov. 1, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, pushing ahead with the adoption of technology that promises to support new features such as autonomous driving.

