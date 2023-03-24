Commodities

China's top diplomat: Confident about stable ties with New Zealand

Credit: REUTERS/SPUTNIK

March 24, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that China sees New Zealand as an important partner and has confidence in the certainty and stability in bilateral relations.

Both sides should promote the upgrading of economic and trade cooperation, Wang told New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry.

Mahuta arrived in China on Wednesday for a four-day trip, the first by a New Zealand minister since 2019.

New Zealand and China's interactions have remained largely cordial with the two sides upgrading their free trade pact last year. China remains New Zealand's largest trading partner.

