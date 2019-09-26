Commodities

China's top diplomat says Beijing willing to buy more U.S. products

Michelle Nichols Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YANA PASKOVA

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China's top diplomat said on Thursday that China was willing to buy more U.S. products and said trade talks would yield results if both sides "take more enthusiastic measures" to show goodwill and reduce "pessimistic language" in the trade dispute.

Wang Yi, China's state councillor and foreign minister, said in response to questions from Reuters that the Trump administration had shown goodwill by waiving tariffs on many Chinese products.

"And so, (on) the Chinese side, we are willing to buy more products that are needed by the Chinese market," Wang said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. "We hope both sides can take more enthusiastic measures, reduce pessimistic language and actions. If everyone does this, talks will not only resume, but will proceed and yield results."

