China's top copper buyers expect a 36% cut in Codelco premium, sources

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

October 10, 2023 — 05:24 am EDT

Written by Julian Luk and Pratima Desai for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China's largest copper buyers expect to pay a premium of around $90 per metric ton next year for Codelco's metal, nearly 36% below what they are paying this year, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Premiums set for physical delivery of copper are paid on top of the reference London Metal Exchange (LME) contract and are sometimes used as a benchmark for global contracts.

