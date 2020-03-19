China's top brokerage CITIC reports 30.2% rise in 2019 profit

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Zhang Yan Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

CITIC Securities Co, China's biggest brokerage, reported on Thursday a 30% rise in 2019 profit, led by a strong gain in securities investment.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, China's biggest brokerage, reported on Thursday a 30% rise in 2019 profit, led by a strong gain in securities investment.

Net profit for the 12 months ended December rose to 12.23 billion yuan ($1.72 billion) from 9.4 billion yuan a year ago, the company said in a stock exchange filing, largely in line with the preliminary results released in January.

($1 = 7.1005 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edmund Blair)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More