China's top brokerage CITIC reports 21.9% rise in 2020 profit

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

CITIC Securities Co, China's biggest brokerage, reported on Thursday a 21.9% rise in profit in 2020, led by a strong gain in securities investment.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, China's biggest brokerage, reported on Thursday a 21.9% rise in profit in 2020, led by a strong gain in securities investment.

Net profit for the 12 months ended December rose to 14.9 billion yuan ($2.29 billion) from 12.23 billion yuan a year ago despite the global COVID pandemic weighing on other sectors, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The results are largely in line with the preliminary results released in January.

($1 = 6.4998 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More