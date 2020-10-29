China's top brokerage CITIC posts 8.4% profit fall hit by write-offs

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

CITIC Securities Co Ltd, China's biggest brokerage, on Thursday reported a 8.4% fall in third-quarter net profit reflecting higher credit loss write-offs.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd 600030.SS6030.HK, China's biggest brokerage, on Thursday reported a 8.4% fall in third-quarter net profit reflecting higher credit loss write-offs.

Net profit for the July-September quarter fell to 3.74 billion yuan ($556 million) from 4.08 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

The brokerage wrote off 5.03 billion yuan in credit losses for the nine months ending September, a 594% increase from a year earlier.

CITIC did not disclose specifics on the write-offs, but such category of losses often result from a brokerage's share pledge business, one analyst said.

It had reported a 133% surge in net profit a year earlier, powered by growing investment returns.

For the first half of the year, CITIC reported a 38.5% jump in profit, its biggest profit increase since 2015, as it cashed in on China's STAR Market in Shanghai.

($1 = 6.7029 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijing, and Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Himani Sarkar and Jason Neely)

