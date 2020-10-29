China's top brokerage CITIC posts 8.4% fall in Q3 profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd 600030.SS6030.HK, China's biggest brokerage, on Thursday reported a 8.4% fall in third-quarter net profit.

Net profit for the July-September quarter fell to 3.74 billion yuan ($556 million) from 4.08 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.

It had reported a 133% surge in net profit a year earlier, powered by growing investment returns.

($1 = 6.7029 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijing, and Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Himani Sarkar and Jason Neely)

