China's top brokerage CITIC posts 26.7% rise in Q1 profit

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Cheng Leng Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

CITIC Securities Co, China's biggest brokerage by assets, reported a 26.7% rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, China's biggest brokerage by assets, reported a 26.7% rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Net profit in the January-March period rose to 5.2 billion yuan ($802.06 million) from 4.1 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing. UBS had forecast a net profit of 5.64 billion yuan for the quarter.

($1 = 6.4833 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng and Engen Tham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More