China's top brokerage CITIC posts 26.7% rise in Q1 profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, China's biggest brokerage by assets, reported a 26.7% rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

Net profit in the January-March period rose to 5.2 billion yuan ($802.06 million) from 4.1 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing. UBS had forecast a net profit of 5.64 billion yuan for the quarter.

($1 = 6.4833 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng and Engen Tham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

