China's top bank ICBC reports 6.8% rise in third quarter profit

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit rose 6.8% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Profit totalled 94.3 billion yuan ($13 billion) in the three months through September, compared with 88.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

