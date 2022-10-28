China's top bank ICBC reports 6.8% rise in third quarter profit

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) 1398.HK601398.SS, the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit rose 6.8% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Profit totalled 94.3 billion yuan ($13 billion) in the three months through September, compared with 88.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.