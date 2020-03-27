China's top bank ICBC posts 4.2% rise in quarterly profit, beats estimates

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),, the world's biggest-listed lender by assets, reported a 4.2% rise in fourth quarter net profit on Friday, beating expectations.

Net income for the three months ended December rose to 60.512 billion yuan ($8.53 billion) from 58.05 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a filing. Profits for the full year rose 4.89% to 312.224 billion yuan.

Analysts had expected a quarterly profit of 58 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate and a Reuters calculation. For the year, analysts were expecting 310 billion yuan.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 7.0904 Chinese yuan renminbi)

