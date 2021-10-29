China's top bank ICBC posts 10.6% rise in Q3 profit

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's biggest-listed lender by assets, on Friday reported a 10.6% rise in third-quarter net profit, bouncing back from its pandemic-hit performance a year earlier.

Net profit for the state-owned lender was 88.35 billion yuan ($13.81 billion) for the three months through September, versus 79.9 billion yuan in the same period last year.

($1 = 6.3963 Chinese yuan renminbi)

