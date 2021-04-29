Commodities

China's top airlines post wider Q1 losses on COVID-19 resurgence

China's three biggest airlines on Thursday reported wider losses for the first quarter when COVID-19 cases rose, but the industry's quick recovery, helped by the country's fast containment measures, is expected to bolster full-year results.

By mid-April, total flight tickets issued for travel over the peak May 1-5 period were 5.8% ahead of the same point in 2019, and bookings for the extended holiday period from April 28 to May 9 were 9.8% ahead, data from ForwardKeys showed on Tuesday.

However, outbound travel remains heavily restricted. Global air traffic will recover more slowly than previously expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccination delays and government risk aversion slows the reopening of routes, global airlines body IATA said earlier this month.

