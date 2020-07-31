China's Tigermed to raise $1.38 bln in Hong Kong listing

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Chinese biotech company Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting 300347.SZ will raise $1.38 billion in its Hong Kong listing after pricing its shares at HK$100 ($12.90) each, according to a term sheet for the deal.

The listing is the largest healthcare equity capital markets transaction in Asia so far this year, Refinitiv data showed.

The price was a 16.1% discount to Tigermed's closing price of 107.7 ($15.44) renminbi on Friday in Shenzhen.

Tigermed, which according to its prospectus is the largest clinical research trial operator in mainland China, had previously flagged it would sell the stock at between HK$88 and HK$100 per share.

The company can sell a further 16.05 million shares under a so-called greenshoe option which can be exercised in the next 30 days, the term sheet showed.

Tigermed did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The listing will top WuXi Biologics’ 2269.HK $984 million share placement in May, Refinitiv data showed.

The world’s largest healthcare IPO so far this year was SK Biopharmaceuticals’ 326030.KS deal in South Korea last month, which raised $791 million, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.9751 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.