China's Tianyi to start up 2nd phase of lithium hydroxide plant in Q4 - exec

June 1 (Reuters) - China's Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Co will put the second phase of its lithium hydroxide plant in the southwestern province of Sichuan into production in the fourth quarter of this year, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Chinese lithium producers are expanding rapidly after a three-year downturn for the commodity used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries came to an end in 2020. Lithium carbonate prices in China AM-995C-LTCB, the world's top EV market, are up around 70% so far this year on resurgent demand.

Tianyi - whose founding shareholders include China's top battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) 300750.SZ - plans to start production from the 25,000 tonnes per year second phase of its hydroxide project in Yibin in the fourth quarter, sales director Wang Xi said.

That will bring annual capacity to 45,000 tonnes following the commissioning of the 20,000 tonnes first phase last year.

"The future plan is to reach 100,000 tonnes of capacity by 2025," Wang said during a China-focused session of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's EV Fest.

Prices for lithium hydroxide - favoured in high-nickel content batteries - are currently lower than lithium carbonate in China but the discount is narrowing amid an ongoing switch in battery chemistry towards more nickel and Tianyi does not see carbonate's premium remaining for long in China.

"To be frank, the situation of hydroxide producers is really good," Wang said. "All the major producers have high capacity utilisation rates. All have full orders (and) inventories are becoming smaller and smaller."

Some of Tianyi's battery material clients will start mass production in the second half of this year and downstream demand is looking good for the rest of 2021 and 2022, Wang said.

