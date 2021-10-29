China's Tianqi posts best profit in almost 3 yrs as lithium prices soar

Contributor
Tom Daly Reuters
Published

China's Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium chemicals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, on Friday reported its highest quarterly net profit since late 2018 as lithium prices surged.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium chemicals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, on Friday reported its highest quarterly net profit since late 2018 as lithium prices surged.

Tianqi swung to a July-September net profit of 444.01 million yuan ($69.40 million) from a loss of 406.7 million a year earlier, it said in a filing.

That marked its best result since a 511 million yuan profit in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Chengdu-based Tianqi had returned to profit in the second quarter of 2021, earning 333.7 million yuan, after seven straight quarterly losses hurt by a downturn in lithium prices and liquidity shortages left the company in financial trouble.

The lithium market has rebounded strongly, however, with battery-grade lithium carbonate prices in China AM-995C-LTCB, as assessed by Asian Metal, more than doubling in July-September amid booming EV demand.

Prices are currently at a record high of 192,500 yuan a tonne, having climbed some 267% year to date.

Third-quarter revenue rose 177.8% to 1.52 billion yuan, Tianqi said, attributing the rise mainly to higher prices and sales volumes of lithium products.

Rival Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ, 1772.HK, the world's biggest lithium company by market capitalisation, this week reported a 507% rise in third-quarter net profit to a record 1.06 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.3975 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters