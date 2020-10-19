China's Tianqi Lithium suffers 5th straight quarterly loss
Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ on Monday said it made a net loss for a fifth consecutive quarter, piling further financial pressure on the heavily-indebted producer of lithium chemicals used in batteries for electric vehicles.
Chengdu-based Tianqi posted a loss of 406.7 million yuan ($60.8 million) in the July-September quarter, according to a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. That was far wider than the 53.9 million yuan loss it recorded a year earlier and takes its losses for 2020 so far to 1.1 billion yuan.
The company's problems stem chiefly from its 2018 purchase of nearly a quarter of Chilean lithium miner Sociedad Minera y Quimica de Chile SQMA.SN for $4.1 billion near the top of the lithium market.
It took out a $3.5 billion syndicated loan to fund the transaction but lithium prices AM-99C-LTCB have since collapsed amid oversupply, with the impact exacerbated by the coronavirus-driven knock to demand this year.
Tianqi in September warned it may not be able to make a $1.88 billion repayment on the loan due at the end of this month.
Third-quarter revenue plunged 54.6% year-on-year to 547.9 million yuan and nine-month revenue was down 36.1%, Tianqi said, attributing the drop mainly to a decline in the sales prices and sales volume of lithium compounds.
($1 = 6.6847 Chinese yuan renminbi)
