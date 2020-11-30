China's Tianqi Lithium signs loan extension with lending syndicate

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ said on Monday it had signed a renewal letter with a syndicate of banks to extend the maturity date on $1.884 billion of loans that were due for repayment at the end of this month.

The last-minute signing gives the heavily indebted Chinese lithium producer and its lenders until Dec. 28 to reach agreement on the extension; otherwise Tianqi will have to pay back the money by that date, the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

