China's Tianqi Lithium explores asset sales, no deals signed

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's top lithium producers, said on Friday it was exploring selling equity and assets, as well as bringing in a strategic investor to address liquidity problems but that no agreement had yet been signed.

The Chinese company, which is set to post a heavy loss in both 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 amid low lithium prices, made the comments in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange after reports it was looking to sell a stake in its Australian joint venture Talison Lithium to ease its debt burden.

