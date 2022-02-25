China's thermal coal prices post biggest loss in 3 mths despite Russia risk

By Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal prices posted their biggest daily loss in three months on Friday after Beijing set price caps, despite chaos in global commodities market after Russia invaded Ukraine.

From oil to natural gas, wheat to barley, commodities prices across the world surged to multi-year highs amid concerns of supply disruption from Russia, which provides more than 12% of global oil and 16% of natural gas.

In contrast, the most-traded thermal coal futures prices CZCcv1 in China, the world's top coal producer and consumer, tumbled nearly 9.2% to 745 yuan ($118.00) a tonne on Friday, posting their biggest intraday loss in three months. China's coking coal prices DJMcv1 fell 4.6%.

The price plunge came after China's state planner placed caps on the benchmark 5,500 kcal medium- and long-term coal prices at ports and mines and says it would intervene if prices go beyond that range.

China's domestic price cap has also cooled seaborne coal trading as traders are reluctant to accept higher-priced imports.

"The seaborne thermal coal prices have to drop by more than $10 a tonne to be competitive to Chinese coal," said a Singapore-based trader, "But it's almost impossible because shipping fees are very high."

POTENTIAL FINANCING ISSUES

The price drop also came on the back of potential financial issues for coal imports from Russia, China's No. 2 supplier. But traders dismissed concerns, saying there is more than enough domestic supply in China.

Two China-based coal traders said that they have received notices from banks of potential "financing issues" to trade with Russia.

"We don't have the need to buy Russian coal right now anyway," a trader said. "The domestic supply is sufficient and we are in no rush to replenish our inventory."

China's state planner this week said daily coal output in the country has resumed to more than 12 million tonnes, a level equal to the fourth quarter of last year.

China has enough coal resources to meet its demand and its self-sufficiency rate exceeds 90%, an official from the state planner said on Thursday.

Analysts from Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy expect China's thermal coal imports in 2022 to reach about 210-220 million tonnes, roughly the same level as last year, and will mainly be supplied from Indonesia.

"We don't expect the Russia-Ukraine tension to have a major impact on seaborne coal deliveries to China," said Justin Jose from Rystad Energy.

($1 = 6.3136 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Florence Tan and Shivani Singh)

