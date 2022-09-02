China’s test kit stock bubble loses air

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Covid testing plays an outsized role in Chinese life: just ask anyone in the Sichuanese provincial capital of Chengdu. Officials trying to comply with President Xi Jinping’s mandate to eradicate the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the country’s borders are locking down the city of 21 million people and subjecting locals to free but mandatory tests every 24 hours. A nightmare for residents, it means more sales for local companies supplying kits and mobile labs to government buyers.

From the beginning of the pandemic through April 2022, the Chinese government said nearly 12 billion tests had been conducted, and that figure may have doubled since, per estimates by Soochow Securities. That is blowing up sales at firms like $3.7 billion Daan Gene, where profits popped 130% in first half. Dian Diagnostics, earned 1.9 billion yuan ($275 million) from carrying out 150 million tests across 30 provinces during the same period. Net profit margins among 17 listed companies analysed by Breakingviews averaged a cushy 24%.

Given the stress Xi’s Covid-zero policy has applied to other parts of the economy, their equities have unsurprisingly outperformed. Wuhan-based Easy Diagnosis is up 264% over the last three years while Daan is up 197%. But rising competition, price caps and payment delays have caused many shareholders to start taking profits, and much of the sector is underperforming the benchmark CSI300; Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics is down 40% year-to-date.

That reflects policy changes. The number of test kit providers authorised by regulators have risen from seven in early 2020 to over 30 in 2021, with hundreds of smaller companies vying for additional licenses. This is driving down public costs. In Shanghai and some other cities, authorities now refuse to pay more than 28 yuan per kit, where they once forked out around 200 yuan.

Getting paid is becoming a problem too. Fiscal stress, a byproduct of a broad-based real estate correction and generally depressed business activity thanks to roving lockdowns, appears to be causing some municipalities to delay payments. Shanghai Labway Clinical Laboratory, for example, reported a 189% year-on-year jump in accounts receivable in the first half. The lag could worsen given Beijing recently banned governments from tapping their medical insurance funds to buy tests.

There is no sign Xi will soften his no-tolerance approach to Covid, which means continued, constant testing. But days of easy profits may be gone for good.

Follow @ywchen1 https://twitter.com/ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The Chinese city of Chengdu announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents on Sept. 1 as it launched four days of citywide Covid-19 testing.

Other major cities including Shenzhen in the south and Dalian in the northeast have also stepped up Covid restrictions this week, ranging from work-from-home requirements to the closure of entertainment businesses in some big districts, Reuters reported on Sept. 1.

(Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.