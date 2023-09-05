News & Insights

China's Tencent to unveil AI chatbot after Beijing clears hurdles

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

September 05, 2023 — 10:04 pm EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China's internet giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK said that it will unveil an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on Thursday, according to a social media post it published on Wednesday.

The post featured a demo conversation a user had with the AI chatbot, which helped the user write promotional materials.

It comes after China started to approve AI chatbots for public release last month. Other big tech companies in China including Baidu Inc 9888.HK and SenseTime Group 0200.HK released their AI chatbots last week.

