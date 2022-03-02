China's Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs - statement

SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK will reduce transaction fees for certain small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system, the company said on Thursday in a statement.

The reductions will apply beginning Sep. 1, 2021, and extend up to Sep. 30, 2024, the company added.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.