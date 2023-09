BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Holdings 0700.HK said its large language artificial intelligence (AI) model "Hunyuan" will be available for enterprise use from Thursday.

The AI model has more than 100 billion parameters, the technology major said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

