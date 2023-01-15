China's Tencent said it fired more than 100 employees over corruption in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

January 15, 2023 — 10:12 pm EST

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, Asia's biggest internet company, said on Monday that it had fired more than 100 employees for violating law and company policies in 2022, citing reasons including suspected bribery and embezzlement.

In a public post released on Tencent's social network WeChat, the Shenzhen-based company said it had identified more than 70 cases where more than 100 employees had violated law or company policies. More than 10 people were reported to law enforcement authorities.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Kim COghill)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.