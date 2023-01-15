China's Tencent said it fired more than 100 employees over corruption in 2022

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, Asia's biggest internet company, said on Monday that it had fired more than 100 employees for violating law and company policies in 2022, citing reasons including suspected bribery and embezzlement.

In a public post released on Tencent's social network WeChat, the Shenzhen-based company said it had identified more than 70 cases where more than 100 employees had violated law or company policies. More than 10 people were reported to law enforcement authorities.

