China's Tencent posts smaller than expected revenue growth

August 16, 2023 — 05:22 am EDT

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Holdings 0700.HK posted a smaller-than-expected 11% rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the country's sputtering economic recovery weighed on the social media and gaming giant's recovery from last year's record downturn.

The world's largest video game company and operator of the WeChat messaging platform said revenue reached 149.20 billion yuan ($20.45 billion) for the three months ended June 30.

That compared with the 151.73 billion yuan average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue growth was little changed from a 10.7% rise in the first quarter. Tencent posted a 1% revenue drop in the same period last year, when it reported its first ever sales decline, hit by Beijing's bruising regulatory crackdown on its sprawling tech sector.

Regulatory concern has eased this year for China's tech giants, including Tencent, with Chinese authorities keen to boost private sector confidence. But the world's second-largest economy failed to surge after it lifted COVID-19 restrictions late last year.

Net profit rose 41% to 26.17 billion yuan as compared to the same period last year. But it fell under the 33.41 billion yuan average analyst estimate.

