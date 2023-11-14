China's Tencent Music tops quarterly revenue estimates

Corrects second paragraph to say revenue fell, not rose

Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment 1698.HK topped third- quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, helped by steady growth in paid subscriptions on its music streaming platform.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings Ltd-controlled 0700.HK company fellto 6.57 billion yuan ($900.94 million) in the third quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of 6.31 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 7.2924 Chinese yuan renminbi)

