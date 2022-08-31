China's Tencent Music Teams With Billboard To Promote Chinese Music Globally

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), a Chinese online music and audio entertainment platform, announced Wednesday a new partnership with music media brand Billboard.

Under the partnership, the companies will launch the "Chinese Music Gravity Project", a first-of-its-kind initiative to championing Chinese music across an international audience.

TME and Billboard will offer diverse stories of Chinese music artists through a series of engaging content collaborations and features.

TME TME's technologies and Chinese music industry insights will be combined with Billboard's global brand authority to promote the impact of Chinese music around the world.

They will share Billboard's global content to TME's wide-ranging channels, including TME's platforms such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. All will feature Billboard's high-quality content, authoritative charts, global music news coverage, and expert recommendations.

