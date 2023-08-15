News & Insights

US Markets
TME

China's Tencent Music quarterly revenue rises 5.5%

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

August 15, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3

Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group 1698.HK, TME.N said on Tuesday second-quarter revenue rose 5.5% from a year ago, driven by growth in paying users on its Spotify-like music streaming platform and a recovery in the advertising market.

After months of conservative spending companies are starting to see a rebound on signs of cooling inflation and improving consumer sentiment through the rest of the year.

The company has also been ramping up its original content slate to attract more users and stave off competition from the likes of NetEase-owned NTES.O Cloud Music and ByteDance's short-video sharing platform Douyin.

Total revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, stood at 7.29 billion yuan ($1.00 billion) in the quarter ended June 30,in line with Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 7.2850 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TME
NTES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.