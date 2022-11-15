TME

China's Tencent Music quarterly revenue falls nearly 6%

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

November 15, 2022 — 04:34 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tencent Music Entertainment Corp TME.N reported a 5.6% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as weak advertising and paying user growth hurt the Chinese audio streaming platform.

Total revenue fell to $7.37 billion yuan ($7.37 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $7.81 billion yuan a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.07 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

