China's Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday as the Spotify-like music streaming platform benefited from a jump in paying users.

Total revenue was 6.91 billion yuan ($1.02 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with the 6.62 billion yuan expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 6.7715 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.