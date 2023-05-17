News & Insights

China's Tencent enjoys return to revenue growth in first-quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

May 17, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK posted a 11% rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations, as its core advertising and gaming businesses recovered from COVID-19-related disruptions a year earlier.

The world's largest video game company and operator of the WeChat messaging platform said revenue reached 149.98 billion yuan ($21.70 billion) for the three months ended March 31.

That compared with the 146.09 billion yuan average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

