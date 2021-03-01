China's Tencent Cloud to open datacentre in Bahrain

World Markets
DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, will launch an internet data centre in Bahrain by the end of 2021, Bahrain said on Monday.

The memorandum of understanding Tencent signed with Bahrain's Economic Development Board (EDB) is part of Bahrain's efforts to become a regional cloud computing hub, to diversify its economy and to create jobs.

Amazon Web Services AMZN.O launched in the small Gulf state of Bahrain in 2019.

The EDB said in a statement the data centre would be Tencent Cloud's first public cloud infrastructure in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

