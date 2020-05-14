BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China's task to prevent rebound in local coronavirus cases remains arduous, the ruling Communist Party's politburo said on Thursday, state television reported.

The government should step up targeted prevention and control measures for clusters coronavirus cases in northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces, it said quoting the politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will also take more flexible measures to prevent imported coronavirus cases, it said.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Alex Richardson)

