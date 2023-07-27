News & Insights

China's Sunwoda plans $274.7 mln Hungarian battery plant

July 27, 2023 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by Ethan Wang, Zhang Yan, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China's Sunwoda Electronic 300207.SZ plans to build a power battery factory in Hungary for electric vehicles, with initial investment of up to 1.96 billion yuan ($274.71 million), as Chinese battery makers expand in the European market.

The money will be used for purposes including land purchase, project construction and equipment procurement, Sunwoda said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Sunwoda, a smaller player among Chinese battery makers, counts Xpeng 9868.HK, Mercedes MBGn.DE and Guangzhou Automobile Group 601238.SS among its biggest clients.

Its move comes as Chinese battery suppliers shake up Europe's e-mobility supply chains by setting themselves up on the continent.

Chinese market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) 300750.SZ is building a 7.3 billion euro ($8.13 billion) battery plant, also in Hungary, following its first European production site in Germany.

EVE Energy 300014.SZ said in June that it would set up a plant in Hungary with investment of up to 9.97 billion yuan to make large cylinder batteries.

The company also announced on Thursday that it is planning a production base in Thailand with Thai energy company Energy Absolute.

