China's Sunwoda plans $274.7 mln Hungarian battery plant

BEIJING, July 27 (Reuters) - China's Sunwoda Electronic 300207.SZ plans to build a power battery factory in Hungary for electric vehicles, with initial investment of up to 1.96 billion yuan ($274.71 million), as Chinese battery makers expand in the European market.
The money will be used for purposes including land purchase, project construction and equipment procurement, Sunwoda said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Sunwoda, a smaller player among Chinese battery makers, counts Xpeng 9868.HK, Mercedes MBGn.DE and Guangzhou Automobile Group 601238.SS among its biggest clients.
Its move comes as Chinese battery suppliers shake up Europe's e-mobility supply chains by setting themselves up on the continent.
Chinese market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) 300750.SZ is building a 7.3 billion euro ($8.13 billion) battery plant, also in Hungary, following its first European production site in Germany.
EVE Energy 300014.SZ said in June that it would set up a plant in Hungary with investment of up to 9.97 billion yuan to make large cylinder batteries.
The company also announced on Thursday that it is planning a production base in Thailand with Thai energy company Energy Absolute.
($1 = 7.1380 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
