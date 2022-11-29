China's Sunshine Insurance targets up to $950 mln in HK IPO

November 29, 2022 — 11:04 pm EST

By Scott Murdoch

Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's Sunshine Insurance launched on Wednesday a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $950 million in a deal that would be the second-largest new share sale in the city in 2022.

The company is selling 1.15 billion shares in a price range of HK$5.83 to HK$6.45, according to its listing documents lodged with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The final price of the shares is due to be set on Monday and the company is scheduled to begin trading on the Hong Kong exchange on Dec. 9.

In its prospectus, Sunshine Insurance said it had life, health, accident, property, and casualty insurance products under its brands.

It said it was the 12th largest life insurance company and the 7th largest property and casualty insurer in mainland China, based on China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission data.

Sunshine Insurance said it had 416.3 billion yuan ($58.29 billion) in total investment assets as of June 30 this year.

($1 = 7.1408 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 7.8075 Hong Kong dollars)

