China's Sunrise New Energy asks to disregard previous news release on battery material partnership -GlobeNewswire

October 25, 2023 — 06:43 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Press release distribution services provider GlobeNewswire said on Wednesday that Sunrise New Energy EPOW.O has advised the firm to disregard a prior news release about the China-based company's collaboration between South Korea's LG Energy Solution 373220.KS and the Abu Dhabi Investment Fund regarding a manufacturing battery material facility.

On Tuesday, Sunrise New, which manufactures and sells graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries through a joint venture, said that it was in talks with LG Energy and the Abu Dhabi Investment Fund for the project. The news sent the U.S.-listed shares of Sunrise up 4%.

Sunrise was not immediately available for comment.

China, the world's largest graphite producer, said last week it would require export permits for some graphite products to protect national security, springing a surprise with another bid to control critical mineral supply in response to challenges over its global manufacturing dominance.

