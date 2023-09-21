China's Sumscope resumes bond data display service after 6-month hiatus -traders

News & Insights

SHANGHAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chinese data vendor Ningbo Sumscope Information Technology Co has resumed bond data display service after a 6-month hiatus, traders said on Thursday, marking the end of a regulatory shakeup of China's interdealer broker industry triggered by data security concerns.

China in March banned interdealer brokers from providing real-time bond price data to Chinese financial information platforms such as Sumscope's quebee, triggering two days of chaos in the country's $21 trillion bond market.

Although the service quickly resumed on platforms such as Wind and Dealing Matrix, the disruption had remained for quebee.

Five traders told Reuters on Thursday bond data reappeared on quebee. The data is being supplied by Central Tanshi Money Broking Ltd, but the company is in talks with other brokers on data supply, the sources said.

The resumption came after China published rules last month aimed at boosting data security in the money brokering industry.

Chinese regulators cited data security concerns when they suspended the data feed business of money brokers in March, triggering a slump in bond trading turnover as many traders lost access to real-time data.

The chaos ended after China allowed business resumption.

