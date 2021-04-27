China's strong industrial profits add momentum to iron ore, steel rally

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 27 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in Asia rose on Tuesday, as data showing strong profit growth at China's industrial firms added momentum to a demand-driven record-setting rally for the steelmaking raw material and steel products.

September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1 rose 1.2% to 1,151 yuan ($177.45) a tonne by 0330 GMT, boosting its year-to-date gain to 33%.

Iron ore's May contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFK1 climbed 0.5% to $188.55 a tonne, after earlier touching $192.25 a tonne.

Although the pace of growth slowed compared to the prior month, profits at industrial firms in China, the world's top producer and exporter of steel products, surged 92.3% in March from a low base a year ago, as demand for raw materials surged along with the economic recovery.

"Economic data continues to paint a positive outlook for commodity markets," commodity strategists at ANZ said in a note. "Strong manufacturing and construction sectors are also driving steel and iron ore prices up."

Physical demand for iron ore has become particularly strong ahead of a five-day Labour Day holiday in China from May 1.

Imported iron ore's spot price leapt to a decade-high of $190.50 a tonne for the benchmark 62% Fe fines on Monday, while the top-grade 65% material vaulted to a record $224 a tonne, according to SteelHome consultancy. SH-CCN-IRNOR62, SH-CCN-IRNOR65

Chinese demand for top-grade iron ore has become stronger as it produces more pig iron with fewer impurities compared to low-grade materials, allowing steel mills to meet emission control requirements while maintaining high output.

China looks determined to address the overcapacity issue hounding its mammoth steel sector for years, by introducing tight environmental controls that will likely force less-efficient and highly polluting mills to close shop.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 gained 0.3%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 added 0.7%.

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 jumped 2.1%.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slipped 0.2%, but coke DCJcv1 climbed 0.9%.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

