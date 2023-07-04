China's Strategic Reserves to purchase about 5,000 tons of cobalt - Bloomberg News

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration has agreed with three local refiners and one trader to purchase about 5,000 metric tons of cobalt, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The volume is higher than the original plan to buy 2,000 tons, after additional offers from suppliers prompted the state stockpiler to take more grades of the metal, it reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

