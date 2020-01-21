China's stocks hit 2-week trough, yuan crumbles as virus fears spread

China shares fell to their two-week lows and the yuan headed for its worst day in five-months on Tuesday on mounting worries about the spread of a new virus that has killed four people so far in the country.
