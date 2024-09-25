China’s Stimulus Spurs Surge in Hedge Fund Buying

Hedge funds are flocking back to Chinese equities, driven by optimism around the country’s new stimulus measures aimed at stabilizing its economy. According to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Tuesday saw the largest daily net buying of Chinese stocks since March 2021, with hedge funds aggressively adding long positions. The surge in purchases, particularly focused on A-shares and H-shares, pushed China’s CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite Index up by 4%. The influx of funds into Chinese stocks also led to a rise in options trading, with iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) call-option interest reaching its highest level in a decade.





The rally, however, lost steam on Wednesday as skepticism resurfaced about Beijing’s ability to fundamentally revive the market. While the stimulus package has spurred a temporary surge, questions remain about whether the measures will be enough to address underlying economic concerns. Hedge funds have remained cautious toward Chinese equities for nearly two years, with net allocations to these stocks at their lowest point in five years.





Market Overview:





Hedge funds made their largest daily net purchase of Chinese equities since March 2021.



The CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite Index gained 4% on Tuesday, driven by stimulus optimism.



Options trading on Chinese stocks saw a notable surge, with call-option interest at its highest level in a decade.



Key Points:



Funds primarily focused on A-shares and H-shares, driving the stock market rally.



Goldman Sachs reported increased long positions in Chinese equities.



Hedge funds remain cautious overall, with net allocations at a five-year low.



Looking Ahead:



Skepticism persists about China’s ability to implement effective long-term reforms.



Market observers will closely monitor further stimulus measures from Beijing.



Hedge fund interest in Chinese equities may depend on further signs of sustainable economic recovery.



Despite the initial excitement, hedge funds remain wary of China's economic prospects, even as Beijing unveils more measures to stabilize its economy. The lack of a substantial long-term recovery has tempered enthusiasm. Hedge fund exposure to Chinese equities, particularly in A-shares, remains at historically low levels, indicating lingering caution. Investors are watching for further developments, particularly any signs that Beijing can deliver a more sustainable turnaround.Looking ahead, the ability of the Chinese government to boost consumer confidence and deliver more permanent reforms will be key to sustaining market gains. Without such actions, hedge funds may continue to take a cautious stance, limiting their exposure despite short-term rallies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.