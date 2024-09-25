China's Stimulus Boosts Under $10 NIO Stock - Worth Buying?

So far this year, the Nasdaq soared more than 18%, whereas one of its listed stocks, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer NIO Inc. NIO gave investors little to celebrate, down 34.5%, and indicated apprehensions about the slowdown in China’s economy.



However, the NIO stock is poised to accelerate with China’s new stimulus, encouraging quarterly results and promising outlooks. Is it the right time to buy, or are there other factors to weigh? Let’s find out.

NIO Stock Soar on Stimulus Plan

On Tuesday, People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) significant stimulus measures boosted China’s EV makers’ shares, like Nio’s. The NIO stock gained 11.7% yesterday and is up 18.3% in the past five sessions. The NIO stock is about to have its best month this year.

China’s waning economic growth and sluggish consumer sentiment have impacted NIO’s high-end car sales. However, China’s central bank’s array of stimulus measures to revive economic growth should improve consumers’ purchasing power and give them the means to purchase NIO’s luxury vehicles like the all-new ES8.

Pan Gongsheng, the governor of PBOC, stated that short-term interest rates and reserve requirements would be lowered, and sufficient support would be provided to boost the struggling housing sector.

NIO Reports Strong Q2 Results, Exceeds Production Goals

NIO’s second-quarter vehicle sales increased, and production broke records, a tell-tale sign that the NIO stock is about to propel higher.

In the three months ending June 2024, NIO reported that 57,373 vehicles were delivered, up 143.9% from a year ago and 90.9% from the first quarter. About 24,811 premium electric sedans and 32,562 electric SUVs were sold in the second quarter, with vehicle margins coming in at 12.2%, comparing favorably with 6.2% a year ago and 9.2% in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, total revenues were $2.4 billion, an increase of 98.9% from a year ago and a 76.1% increase from the first quarter. This is primarily because of the record-breaking sales of premium smart EVs that easily exceeded that 20,000 unit delivery benchmark. What’s more, management estimates EV deliveries to potentially hit 63,000 in the third quarter, reflecting a 14% year-over-year increase.

NIO Introduces New Brands, Stays Competitive

Introducing new models and competitive pricing could further boost the NIO stock. NIO launched its low-priced brand, Onvo in May and is set to deliver the first L60 SUV on Sept. 28. The company plans to open about 100 Onvo stores to deliver vehicles to customers and boost sales.

The affordable L60 aims to challenge Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Model Y market share in China. The L60 model is expected to sell for 219,900 yuan, less than the Model Y, priced at 249,900 yuan. The low-priced L60 will gain moreglobal marketshare as NIO’s premium brands face rising tariff challenges, especially in the European Union.

Time to Buy NIO Stock?

Given NIO’s potential growth banking on China’s stimulus measures, rising sales, and competitive pricing against bigger EV players like Tesla, stakeholders should retain their market shares. After all, prominent brokers have also jacked up the average short-term price target of NIO by almost 13% from the stock’s last closing price of $5.32. The analysts’ highest price target is at $8, an upside of 50.4%.



Despite NIO being a growth stock under $10, operational inefficiencies pose a challenge for new buyers. This is because NIO has a debt-to-equity of 71.5%, way more than its peer group’s 23%, an indication that the company has more debt on its balance sheet than its competitors like Li Auto Inc. LI, and may find it difficult to operate efficiently in the long run.



Thus, once the operational hazards are being addressed, buying the NIO stock would make all the more sense. For the time being, the NIO stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

