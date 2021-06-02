US Markets
MRNA

China's Stemirna raises about $200 mln to fund COVID-19 vaccine development

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

China's Stemirna Therapeutics said on Thursday it has raised nearly $200 million to finance clinical trials and production of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - China's Stemirna Therapeutics said on Thursday it has raised nearly $200 million to finance clinical trials and production of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Stemirna's candidate, which uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology is due to enter a Phase II clinical trial soon and has been designed to be effective against variants spreading in South Africa, Brazil and India, Chief Executive Li Hangwen said in the statement.

A Stemirna spokesman said the firm is building two plants which would make the vaccine candidate, each with an annual capacity of 100 million doses, and construction could be completed by August.

The latest fund raising was led by investors including China Merchants Group's health sector investment arm, private equity fund Sequoia Capital China and pharmaceutical firm WuXi AppTec, Stemirna said.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular